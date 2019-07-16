App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt issues notification for 10% reservation in state jobs

People, who are not covered under reservation schemes for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, will get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services of the state government, and also admissions to educational institutions in the state, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Members of families with a gross annual income of below Rs 8 lakh will be eligible to avail benefits of reservation on a preferential basis in civil posts and services in West Bengal, according to a state government notification.

People, who are not covered under reservation schemes for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, will get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services of the state government, and also admissions to educational institutions in the state, it said.

"Gross annual family income should be below of Rs 8 lakh and the income shall also include the income from all sources — salary, agriculture, business, profession etc for the final year prior to the year of application," the notification said

Close

Gross annual income is one of the criteria to avail the reservation, it said.

related news

The notification was issued on July 9, six days after the Mamata Banerjee government announced 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category.

The decision of the West Bengal government came six months after the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre approved a similar proposal.

The notification stated that a person whose family does not own or possess five acres of agricultural land and above, or own a residential flat of 1,000 sqft and above, would be able to apply for the reservation.

Those who do not possess a residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities, would be eligible for the 10 per cent reservation, it said.

Besides, those who do not own a residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than notified municipalities, would also be eligible.

"The property held by a family in different locations would be clubbed together for determining Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status", it stated.

The notification also stated that the benefit of the reservation under the EWS would be availed upon production of an income and asset certificate issued by a district magistrate, additional district magistrate, sub-divisional officer or the DWO for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.