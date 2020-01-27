App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt has ensured food security of 90% of state’s population: Mamata Banerjee

On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said that her government was also providing special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal, the Hills and Aila-affected areas besides, farmers of Singur, the Toto tribe and tea garden labourers

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government has ensured food security of 90 percent of the population of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on January 27.

On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said that her government was also providing special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal, the Hills and Aila-affected areas besides, farmers of Singur, the Toto tribe and tea garden labourers.

"Today is #KhadyaSathiDibas. We have ensured food security of 90% of the population of #Bangla who get rice at Rs 2/kg. We provide special assistance to people in Jangalmahal, Hill & Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & the Toto tribe," Banarjee tweeted.

Close
The Khadya Sathi scheme was inaugurated by the West Bengal chief minister on January 27, 2016. As per the scheme, almost 90 percent of the state's population, would get rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Around 50 lakh more people would get the same at half the market price.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #food #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.