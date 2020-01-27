West Bengal govt has ensured food security of 90% of state’s population: Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government has ensured food security of 90 percent of the population of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on January 27.

On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said that her government was also providing special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal, the Hills and Aila-affected areas besides, farmers of Singur, the Toto tribe and tea garden labourers.

