Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt declares half day holiday following Vajpayee's death

All state government undertakings, urban and local bodies, offices, government aided schools and colleges will be closed after 2pm today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government has declared a half-day holiday in its offices and educational institutions today as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday evening in New Delhi at the age of 93.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

All state government undertakings, urban and local bodies, offices, government-aided schools and colleges will be closed after 2pm today, a senior official said, quoting a notification issued late last night.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flown to Delhi from Kolkata yesterday evening to pay her last respects to the visionary leader.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Politics #west bengal

