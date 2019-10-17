App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt committed towards poverty alleviation: Mamata Banerjee

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in 1987 to promote awareness on the need to eradicate poverty and destitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is committed towards alleviation of poverty besides reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on October 17, Banerjee tweeted, "...our Govt in #Bangla is committed to the alleviation of poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights."

The UN has proclaimed that poverty is a violation of human rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #India

