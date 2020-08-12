172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|west-bengal-government-revises-covid-19-lockdown-dates-withdraws-curfew-on-august-28-5691591.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 06:39 PM IST

West Bengal government revises COVID-19 lockdown dates, withdraws curfew on August 28

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had revised lockdown dates earlier as well.

Moneycontrol News

The West Bengal government on August 12 revised the lockdown dates in the state again, withdrawing complete lockdown on August 28 and issuing fresh dates.

A complete lockdown in the state will now be observed on August 20, August 21, August 27 and August 31, the state government said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had revised lockdown dates earlier as well. On August 3, the government had announced a revised list for the biweekly lockdown after it had received "several requests and appeals" from "different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs".

On August 11, Bengal's COVID-19 tally breached the one lakh-mark  to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said.

The death toll also mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities, the department said in a bulletin. Of these 49 people, 47 died due to comorbidities, according to the state government.
