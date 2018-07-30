App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal government mulls anti-witch hunting law

The state govt is also planning a scheme for rehabilitation of victims of witch-hunting and conducting awareness programme on superstitions in tribal areas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government is looking to enact a law against the perpetrators of witch hunting and also to protect the victims. The move comes in the aftermath of the Bengal government's criticism of the BJP-led central government on recent mob lynching incidents reported from across the country, as per a report in The Times of India.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government had formed a commission, headed by Justice Pranab Kumar Chatterjee, to submit recommendations on the law. After a year, the commission suggested penal action for branding any woman a witch and committing such atrocities.

According to the recommendations, in case of a death on the name of witch hunting – either murder or suicide - the instigators will face a maximum three-year prison term and fine for their acts.

It further suggested to use the fine paid by the accused towards compensating the victims of their family.

The state government is also mulling stringent action against those who practice black magic, adds the report.
