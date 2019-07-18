App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 10:24 AM IST

West Bengal failed to take initiative to create Green Energy Fund: CAG

Citing the example of Maharashtra, the CAG noted that the Green Cess Fund created by the state has generated Rs 2,315 crore between 2008 and 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal failed to create a Green Energy Fund (GEF) under the renewable energy policy of the government, the CAG has said in its audit report.

The responsibility for creation and management of the energy fund was thrust upon the state's nodal agency, West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Ltd (WBGEDCL), which has not taken any serious initiative in this direction, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said.

"GEF was to be created with equity contribution of the West Bengal government and contributions from international donor agencies. However, the WBGEDCL did not take any initiative to create the fund," it observed in the March 2017 audit report.

Citing the example of Maharashtra, the CAG noted that the Green Cess Fund created by the western state has generated Rs 2,315 crore between 2008 and 2015.

The corporation, in its reply, said that a draft solar policy was under preparation and fresh attempts would be made for creation of the green fund, an official said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 10:23 am

