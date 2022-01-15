West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions to January 31; check what’s allowed and what’s not

Representative image

The West Bengal government on January 15 extended various COVID-19 restrictions to month-end as the surge in daily infections also forced the state poll panel to put off the civic body polls to February.

“Restrictions, relaxation measures, advisory as already in force under the Disaster Management Act read with the WB Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, stand extended up to January 31, 2022,” the state government said.

These curbs restrict the number of guests at a wedding and related ceremonies to 200 people at a time or at 50 percent of the seating capacity of the venue where the event is taking place, whichever is lower.

Spas, salons, and offices will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Taking note of the Covid situation, the West Bengal State Election Commission moved the civic body polls from January 22 to February 12, a day after it was asked by the Calcutta High Court to examine the possibility of delaying the election.

Fairs will be allowed in the state only at open air venues in a restricted manner while maintaining Covid protocol.

On January 14, the state reported 22,645 cases, pushing the tally to 18, 63,697, and twenty-eight deaths.

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts have been reporting a huge surge in cases.