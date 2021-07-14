West Bengal extends COVID-19 curbs till July 30 with relaxations, allows metro rail on weekdays at 50% capacity

Representative image

The West Bengal government has extended COVID-19 curbs till July 30, but has announced more relaxations in view of the declining test positivity rate and active caseload. The state government has permitted metro rail to resume operation on weekdays with a seating capacity of 50 percent.

On Saturday-Sunday, the metro rail operations would remain suspended, the state government said in a revised order on COVID-19 regulations issued on July 14.

As per the revised restrictions, shops and market areas are allowed to remain open "as per the usual operational hours". Over the past month, the state government had allowed bazaars and markets to operate only between 6 am and 12 pm, and other shops to remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.

For public transport, including buses, cabs, taxis, auto rickshaws and inland waterways transport, the 50 percent cap on seating capacity would continue to remain.

Intra-state train services would remain suspended, except for the staff special trains being operated for the commutation of essential and emergency workers.

For weddings, not more than 50 guests would be permitted, whereas, only 20 persons would be allowed at funerals, the government said.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain shut, whereas, swimming pools, spas and cinema halls would also remain closed. For state, national and international level swimmers, the pools would remain operational between 6 am and 10 am.

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity till 8 pm. Retail shops in shopping malls and market complexes can also remain open as per the usual operational hours with 50 percent capacity.

Government offices would continue to operate as per the normal working hours with 25 percent staff. Private and corporate offices can also operate as per the usual working hours with not more than 50 percent strength in each shift, depending on the vaccination of employees and the maintenance of Covid safety norms at the workplace.

Banks and other financial institutions are allowed to operate between 10 am and 3 pm.

Salons and parlours can operate at 50 percent capacity as per the usual operational hours, and gyms are permitted to remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm with 50 percent of capacity at each session.

As per the last update issued by the Bengal health department, the state reported 885 new daily cases. The per-day count has declined constantly since early May, when it had peaked to above 20,000. The tally of active cases has dropped to 14,531.