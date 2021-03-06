West Bengal Elections 2021: Congress releases first list of 13 candidates

(Representational Image)

Soon after the BJP, the Congress has now released its first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The list named 13 candidates, who will be fighting the first two of the eight-phase polls.



Congress releases a list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/9Vi2YkQ47f

— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

According to the list, senior party leader Nepal Mahato has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency. The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). It is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

West Bengal will hold elections in a record eight rounds between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2 along with four other states that are going to polls.

Earlier in the day, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its list of 57 candidates that will contest in the elections. The party has announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two phases.