West Bengal Election 2021 | Political strategist Prashant Kishor vows to quit job if BJP wins over 100 seats

Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor in a recent interview claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress and CM Mamata Banerjee will come back to power in West Bengal. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kishor said that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, he will quit his job.

"Trinamool is winning and is winning big in the West Bengal polls. The BJP will struggle to cross 100 seats. And if it doesn't happen, you can hold me accountable and I will leave this job," he stated in the interview.

Throughout the interview, Kishor continued to express confidence in TMC supremo making a rousing come back in the state and said that the people of Bengal continue to have faith in her.

However, this is not the first time Kishor exuded confidence in TMC returning to power. Kishor, whose team I-PAC is working in planning TMC's election campaign, in a tweet posted in December vowed to quit Twitter if the BJP crossed double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

His tweet was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah setting a target of winning more than 200 out of 294 seats in West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

The eight-phase elections in West Bengal commenced on March 27. The result will be declared on May 2 along with the three other poll-bound states.