Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal COVID tally climbs to 138,870 with record 3,274 new infections

The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.

PTI

The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on August 23, the health department said.

Since Saturday, 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is now 28,069, it said. In the last 24 hours, 37,149 samples have been tested.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 10:05 pm

