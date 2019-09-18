West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi, says had 'very good discussion'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 18 in what she termed was a 'non-political meeting'.

Banerjee said that she has invited PM Modi to launch a coal project in Birbhum. Addressing the press after her meeting, Banerjee said that she also raised the issue of renaming West Bengal to Bangla with the Prime Minister.

"We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla'. He has promised to do something about the matter," Banerjee said.

In July 2018, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to change the state's name to "Bangla" from West Bengal. As per the procedure, the resolution was sent to the Union Ministry for Home Affairs for its approval.

The Modi government has so far refused to ratify the West Bengal government’s decision citing the need for a Constitutional amendment to do so.

"If the Home Minister (Amit Shah) is in Delhi tomorrow, I will meet him as well," Banerjee said, adding that she had a "very good discussion" with PM Modi.

Banerjee also added that the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) did not come up during their discussion.

On September 17, Banerjee told reporters that she would also raise issues such as the state’s name change and matters like merger of public sector banks (PSBs) during the meeting.

This was the first official meeting between Banerjee and PM Modi in 15 months and also the first since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi and Banerjee last met at the convocation ceremony at Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan in May 2018. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also present.

Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had multiple heated exchanges during the general election campaign.