West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hails IAF for air strikes on Pakistan



IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 26 hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on February 26 and targeted terror camps, official sources said.

Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.