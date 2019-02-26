App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hails IAF for air strikes on Pakistan

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on February 26 and targeted terror camps, official sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 26 hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on February 26 and targeted terror camps, official sources said.

Several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:25 am

