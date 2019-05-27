West Bengal Class 12 results to be announced at 11 am: Here's how you can check it

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results for the Class 12 examinations at 11.00 am on May 27.

The examinations were between February 26 and March 13, 2019.

Here is how you can check the results:

-- Go to the West Bengal council website or exam results portal

-- Click on the Class 12 board results tab

-- Enter the Roll number and click on 'Submit'

-- Click on the results and save for future reference

-- Students can also receive the results by SMS

-- Compose an SMS by writing WB12 followed by the Roll number and send the text to 56263.

In 2019, almost 8.16 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary board examination. In 2018, the pass percentage was 83.57 percent.