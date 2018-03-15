App
Mar 15, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal Class 10 board exams: Students surprised by question on Virat Kohli

The question paper of English language asked the students to write a brief profile of Virat Kohli.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Class 10 board exams in West Bengal turned interesting for the students when they found a question on India’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The question paper of English language asked the examinees to write a brief profile of the Indian skipper.

Kohli's rise on the cricket field has been phenomenal and he is considered a national icon and when students were asked to write about him in the examination, they were chuffed to write about him.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the students were asked a 10-mark compulsory question in their English paper on Kohli. The paper also comprised points on the basis of which the students had to write the player’s profile. However, the students said in the report that they did not need points given as they were able to write without any problems.

The step was also appreciated by former sportsman and Trinamool Congress legislator in the assembly Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

The exam, known as Madhyamik Pariksha, is conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (e). It was started on March 12 am and is scheduled to continue till March 21.

A total number of 11,02,921 examinees are reportedly appearing for the exams this year. Of which 6,21,366, or 56 per cent are girls and the number of boys stood at 4,81,555.

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

