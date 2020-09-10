West Bengal cancels statewide lockdown on September 12 due to NEET exam on Sunday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 9 said the state government would be cancelling the state-wide lockdown on September 12 considering the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled for September 13.

"GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres (sic)," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Banerjee added that while the state-wide lockdown will continue on September 11, "it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best."

West Bengal government on August 31 extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state till September 30 with some relaxations.

The state government had also announced that a 'complete' state-wide lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11 and 12.

It had said in its guidelines that metro rail services will resume in a graded manner from September 8.

The state government had also said that schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will continue to remain closed.

However, open air theatres will be allowed to function, in accordance with the home ministry's guidelines for Unlock 4.0.