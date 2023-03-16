 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West Bengal business meet in November, govt plans campaign in multiple states

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Chairing the Industrial Promotional Board meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday, Banerjee also stated that West Bengal, which has been a logistics hub, is also emerging as a data centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Representational Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) this year will be held from November 21 to 23, and her government, for its promotion, would undertake vigorous campaigns in cities across the country.

"We will be holding this year's BGBS from November 21-23. Vigorous campaigns and eight to nine padayatras will be held in different states to promote the event. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) will organise a meeting in Mumbai, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) can do so in Chennai," she said.

Several senior bureaucrats, ministers and industrialists were present at the meeting, while former finance minister Amit Mitra attended the session virtually.