West Bengal breaches 10,000-mark with highest single-day spike of 476 COVID-19 cases; 9 more die

West Bengal on Friday breached the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the highest single-day spike of 476 infections, raising the tally to 10,224, the state Health Department said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 451, with nine more people succumbing to the disease since Thursday evening, it said.

All nine of them died due to co-morbidities, and COVID-19 in these cases was "incidental", the department said in its bulletin.

Of the nine deaths, four were from Kolkata; two from Hooghly; and one each from Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Nadia districts, it added.

Of the 476 new cases, 111 were reported from Kolkata, followed by North 24 Parganas (99), Howrah (52), Paschim Medinipur (30), South 24 Parganas (26), Nadia (14), Bankura (5) and Birbhum (3) and one in Purulia, the bulletin said.

The North Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri reported 30 cases, followed by 27 in Coochbehar; 15 in Darjeeling; 10 each in Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur; four in Kalimpong; and two from Alipurduar, it added.

The number of active cases in West Bengal is 5,587.

During the past 24 hours, 218 people have been discharged as they have recovered from the disease.

So far, 4,206 people in the state have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 8,758 samples were tested in the last 24 Hours, taking the total number of such examinations to 3,15,699, it added.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose was discharged from the hospital as he recovered from the disease, state Health Department sources said.