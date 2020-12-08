West Bengal Board students of Classes 6 to 9 will be promoted without exams

(Representative image)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) has decided to promote students of classes six to nine to the next class without holding annual examinations in view of the coronavirus situation in the 2020 academic year. This rule will be applicable to all schools affiliated to the WBBSE.

In a letter adressed to headmasters of all state-run and state-aided schools on December 7, WBBSE said for the 2020 academic session, students from classes six to nine will be promoted to the next class automatically without any annual exams till the pandemic situation prevails.

"However, whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students" before taking up any new chapter, a board official said on December 8.

Referring to the government's decision about not holding the selection test for Madhyamik (class 10) candidates next year, the board asked the schools to ensure it is implemented.