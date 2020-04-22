App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal assures cooperation to central teams visiting state; writes letter to MHA

The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said it was not a fact that the two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have not been provided with any cooperation by the state government since he had two meetings with one team and also was in touch with the other.

"This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of central government issued under the Disaster Management Act as well as the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the state chief secretary told the union home secretary.

Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal hereAlso read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:08 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #India #west bengal

