West Bengal assembly elections: EC Suspends Mamata Banerjee's head of security over Nandigram incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is back to campaigning on the roads of Kolkata on a wheelchair.

Vivek Sahay IPS, Director of Security, responsible for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security, has been suspended by the Election Commission.

Sahay was in charge of the Chief Minister's protection when she was injured in Nandigram last week, while campaigning for the assembly polls.

The Election Commission announced this decision on March 14, hours after it ruled that the incident was more likely an accident and not an attack as claimed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee," the EC's statement read.

The EC also posted IAS officer Smita Pandey as DM and DEO, Purba Medinipur, in place of Vibhu Goel who has now been transferred to a non-election post. Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash was also suspended as the EC said, "Charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast".

A Committee of Chief Secretary and DGP has also been formed and tasked with identifying within the next three days the other security personnel who "failed in their duties to prevent the incident".

The EC has appointed former DGP Intelligence Punjab Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for West Bengal Assembly elections; AK Sharma to be second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube.

With regards to who will fill Sahay's post, the EC said, "Chief Secretary, in consultation with DGP, is authorised to post suitable Director Security immediately following the extant procedure". The posting order may be communicated to the Commission latest by 1 pm on March 15.

The EC also reiterated that all candidates including star campaigners must follow safety instructions during the use of any vehicle including helicopter etc. as prescribed under relevant laws to avoid any mishap or accident, which may endanger the life and property of individual's and/or public at large.

Earlier in the day, the EC, while ruling out any attack on Banerjee, criticised the “flippant attitude” of the chief minister’s Director Security Vivek Sahay. The commission said Sahay was sitting in the bullet-proof car meant for the VVIP, while the chief minister was using a normal vehicle.

Four days ago, on March 10, Mamata Banerjee while campaigning at Nandigram injured her left leg, head and chest after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

Banerjee who is now on wheelchair, is back to campaigning on the roads of Kolkata, saying 'an injured tiger is far more dangerous'.

(With Inputs from ANI)