West Bengal Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 43 seats in sixth phase of polling; Mukul Roy in fray

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.
(Image: ANI)
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.
(Image: ANI)
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | As polling is underway in 43 constituencies of Bengal, let us take a look at the contesting candidates based on their criminal cases, financial assets, educational qualifications, and gender representation, published by ADR.
Read here | 28% candidates have criminal records, 22% crorepati in phase 6
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling is scheduled to be held between 7 am and 6.30 pm at 14,480 polling stations in 17 constituencies in the North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district. Altogether 306 contestants are in the fray, including the BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, senior TMC leaders and ministers Jyotipriya Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya, and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of Bengal Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)
Polling yet to begin at a polling booth in Uttar Dinajpur due to technical issues ##West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling for the sixth phase of Bengal polls is yet to begin at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues.
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is yet to begin at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues. pic.twitter.com/8WdX96IIPF— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress nominates deceased candidate's wife from Samserganj
The Congress has nominated Rokia Khatun from the Samserganj assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after her husband Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the seat on the party's ticket, died due to COVID-19 last week, sources said. The Election Commission had adjourned assembly polls to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district, following the death of two candidates. Congress candidate from Samserganj died on April 15, while Revolutionary Socialist Party nominee from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, succumbed to COVID-19 on April 16. (PTI)
West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling for the sixth phase of the Bengal Assembly elections has begun amid tight security. A total of 43 constituencies across four districts are going to vote today.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.
It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.