April 22, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 43 seats in sixth phase of polling; Mukul Roy in fray

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Phase 6 of voting in 43 constituencies is underway. Catch the latest updates here

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates:  Polling has begun for 43 seats in sixth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security. It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Now,
phase 6 of voting is underway in Bengal, with two more rounds to go after this. The election campaign and canvassing will continue in West Bengal where voting is yet to happen. However, some additional curbs have been imposed amid the second wave of COVID-19. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 22, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.

    (Image: ANI)

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | As polling is underway in 43 constituencies of Bengal, let us take a look at the contesting candidates based on their criminal cases, financial assets, educational qualifications, and gender representation, published by ADR.

    Read here | 28% candidates have criminal records, 22% crorepati in phase 6

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling is scheduled to be held between 7 am and 6.30 pm at 14,480 polling stations in 17 constituencies in the North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district. Altogether 306 contestants are in the fray, including the BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, senior TMC leaders and ministers Jyotipriya Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya, and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of Bengal Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Polling yet to begin at a polling booth in Uttar Dinajpur due to technical issues ##West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling for the sixth phase of Bengal polls is yet to begin at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress nominates deceased candidate's wife from Samserganj

    The Congress has nominated Rokia Khatun from the Samserganj assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after her husband Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the seat on the party's ticket, died due to COVID-19 last week, sources said. The Election Commission had adjourned assembly polls to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district, following the death of two candidates. Congress candidate from Samserganj died on April 15, while Revolutionary Socialist Party nominee from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, succumbed to COVID-19 on April 16. (PTI)

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling for the sixth phase of the Bengal Assembly elections has begun amid tight security. A total of 43 constituencies across four districts are going to vote today.

  • April 22, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

