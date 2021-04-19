MARKET NEWS

April 19, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC to hold small poll meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID-19 cases

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 22. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter: "In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | People of Bengal want white beard, not white saree: Dilip Ghosh

    In an apparent jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh yesterday said that people want the white beard and not white saree. Ghosh's reference to white beard is apparently to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC supremo, on the other hand, is famous for her trademark white saree and Hawaiian slippers. "White saree and Hawaiian slippers have fooled the people of West Bengal for long. That won't happen now. They don't want white saree anymore, what they need is the white beard, which will build Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)," he said, while addressing an election rally at Bhatar constituency in Purba Bardhaman district. (PTI)

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien on Twitter: "Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes."

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Trinamool Congress to hold small election meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID-19 cases

    In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said her Trinamool Congress would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases. Speaking to a TV channel, Banerjee said she would shorten her speeches at campaigns in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour so that the people don't have to stay long at the meetings. "Yes, we have decided to hold small meetings, street corner-type ones, in the city in the campaigning for next three phases. We will not hold any big gathering any more. Also, my speeches in the meetings addressed by me will be much shorter," she said. (PTI)

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

