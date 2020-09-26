172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|west-bengal-allows-jatras-open-air-theatres-cinemas-to-function-from-october-1-with-50-participants-or-less-5889621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal allows jatras, open air theatres, cinemas to function from October 1 with 50 participants or less

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,665 on September 25 after 59 people died due to the disease in 24 hours

In order to return to 'normalcy', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 26 said the state government will be allowing "jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows" to function with 50 participants or less from October 1.

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," Banerjee said in a tweet.

OATs, meaning open air theatres, were allowed to function by the Centre in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0. However, cinema halls, along with swimming pools, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

Close
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,665 on September 25 after 59 people died due to the disease in 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 case tally in the state rose to 2,41,059.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.