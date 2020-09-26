West Bengal allows jatras, open air theatres, cinemas to function from October 1 with 50 participants or less

In order to return to 'normalcy', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 26 said the state government will be allowing "jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows" to function with 50 participants or less from October 1.

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," Banerjee said in a tweet.

OATs, meaning open air theatres, were allowed to function by the Centre in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0. However, cinema halls, along with swimming pools, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,665 on September 25 after 59 people died due to the disease in 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 case tally in the state rose to 2,41,059.