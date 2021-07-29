MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

West Bengal allows cinema halls to reopen from July 31 at 50% seating capacity

Cinema halls across West Bengal were closed since April 30, after the state was hit by a second wave of the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
File image

File image

Further relaxing the COVID-19-related norms, the West Bengal government has permitted cinema halls in the state to reopen from July 31. The seating capacity should not exceed 50 percent, stated an official order issued on July 29.

The cinema hall operators would also be required to comply with all the COVID-related safety protocols, the order added.

Cinema halls across West Bengal were closed since April 30, after the state was hit by a second wave of the pandemic.

Over the past two months, the state government has issued several relaxations in the curbs in view of the dwindling infection rate and active caseload.

Since July 1, gyms, parlours and salons have also been allowed to reopen across the state. Malls, restaurants and eateries were allowed to resume operations in June.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The per-day coronavirus count in Bengal, which had peaked to above 20,000 in early May, has now dropped below the 700-mark. The state had on July 28 reported 662 new cases, 10 deaths and 882 recoveries in the period of preceeding 24 hours. The tally of active cases dropped to 11,380.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, discussed the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal. Banerjee reportedly sought an increased supply of doses to further accelerate the state's immunisation programme.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cinema halls #coronavirus #Covid-19 #theatres #west bengal
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:24 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.