West Bengal allows cinema halls to reopen from July 31 at 50% seating capacity

Further relaxing the COVID-19-related norms, the West Bengal government has permitted cinema halls in the state to reopen from July 31. The seating capacity should not exceed 50 percent, stated an official order issued on July 29.

The cinema hall operators would also be required to comply with all the COVID-related safety protocols, the order added.

Cinema halls across West Bengal were closed since April 30, after the state was hit by a second wave of the pandemic.

Over the past two months, the state government has issued several relaxations in the curbs in view of the dwindling infection rate and active caseload.

Since July 1, gyms, parlours and salons have also been allowed to reopen across the state. Malls, restaurants and eateries were allowed to resume operations in June.

The per-day coronavirus count in Bengal, which had peaked to above 20,000 in early May, has now dropped below the 700-mark. The state had on July 28 reported 662 new cases, 10 deaths and 882 recoveries in the period of preceeding 24 hours. The tally of active cases dropped to 11,380.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, discussed the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal. Banerjee reportedly sought an increased supply of doses to further accelerate the state's immunisation programme.