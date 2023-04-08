 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

We’re Toast: Hotter days ahead but India seems ill-prepared to deal with heatwaves

Nilutpal Thakur
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

As the IMD predicts above-normal heatwave days in April, May, and June, a CPR analysis points to lacunae in the heat action plans of states.

The IMD forecast comes in the backdrop of an analysis by think-tank Centre for Policy Research Analysis (CPR),

After an unusually warm February and a hot start to March threatened to cut short the spring season, widespread rainfall across most parts of India caused the temperatures to cool down substantially.

The relief, however, isn’t going to last for long as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hotter days from the second half of April, and above-normal heatwave days in the April to June period – considered the peak summer season.

The IMD forecast comes in the backdrop of an analysis by the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), which points to the lack of preparedness of vulnerable states to deal with heatwaves. CPR studied 37 heat action plans (HAP) of 18 states to understand how well-prepared India is to deal with heatwaves.

Cool end to a warm March