Were LIC and SBI instructed to invest in Adani Enterprises FPO despite stock crash? Cong asks govt

Feb 18, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue today.

The Congress on Saturday asked the government whether instructions were issued to LIC and SBI to invest in the Adani Enterprises FPO despite a drastic fall in its share price after a Hindenburg report on the conglomerate.

Posing a set of three questions to the government as part of the party's "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue today.

He claimed that among the anchor investors in the Adani Enterprises follow-on public offering (FPO) were the Life Insurance Corporation of India which bid Rs 299 crore, State Bank of India Employees' Pension Fund which bid Rs 99 crore, and SBI Life Insurance Company which bid Rs 125 crore.

"These publicly owned institutions participated in the FPO despite the fact that the market price had dropped far below the issue price and that both LIC and SBI already owned large chunks of Adani Group equity. Were instructions issued to LIC and SBI to deploy the savings of crores of Indians to once again bail out the Adani Group," he asked in a statement.