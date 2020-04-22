App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun India resumes partial operations at manufacturing facilities in Gujarat

Under new guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 3, the home ministry had allowed industrial units in rural areas or outside municipal limits to resume partial operations after April 20 under strict hygiene and safety conditions.

PTI
 
 
Textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday said it has resumed partial operations at its manufacturing facilities at Vapi and Anjar in Gujarat following receipt of permission from district authorities.

On March 24, the company had decided to temporarily close its manufacturing operations at the two units with immediate effect till further notice following announcement of nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Close

"In continuation of our earlier disclosure dated March 24, 2020, we hereby inform that we have received permissions from administrative authorities of Valsad District and Kutch District in the state of Gujarat to start operations with effect from April 21, 2020 and the company has resumed partial operations," it said in a regulatory filing.

Under new guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 3, the home ministry had allowed industrial units in rural areas or outside municipal limits to resume partial operations after April 20 under strict hygiene and safety conditions.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Gujarat #India #Welspun India

