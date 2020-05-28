Welspun Enterprises to raise Rs 175 crore through allotment of NCDs

Welspun Enterprises on Thursday said its board has given its nod to raise Rs 175 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The allotment was approved by the company's board of directors on Wednesday, it said.

"The allotment of 1,750 rated, listed, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating to Rs 175 crore on private placement basis was approved by the Finance & Administration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company on May 27, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE, it said.

The company's key activity is in infrastructure business, and it has developed and operates public-private partnership (PPP) projects in various sectors like road, water, and urban infrastructure.



