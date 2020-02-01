Welcome Budget but more could have done to tackle 'rural distress': JD(U)

BJP ally Janata Dal (U) on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget for its measures on "economic and social fronts" but added that more could have been done to tackle the "rural distress".

"Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts, plans to expand solar pump scheme to help 20 lakh farmers are great initiatives but more could have been done to tackle the ongoing farmers' and rural distress.

"Farmers were expecting some effective mechanism to ensure that they get MSP for their produce but it was not much discussed," the JD(U) said in a statement.

It welcomes the Budget and expresses its satisfaction over the government's initiatives on "economic and social fronts", the regional party added.

The party said the changes announced in tax slabs will benefit large numbers of tax payers, and the decision to raise insurance cover for bank depositors from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs is another welcome move.