App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welcome Budget but more could have done to tackle 'rural distress': JD(U)

"Farmers were expecting some effective mechanism to ensure that they get MSP for their produce but it was not much discussed," the JD(U) said in a statement

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP ally Janata Dal (U) on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget for its measures on "economic and social fronts" but added that more could have been done to tackle the "rural distress".

"Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts, plans to expand solar pump scheme to help 20 lakh farmers are great initiatives but more could have been done to tackle the ongoing farmers' and rural distress.

"Farmers were expecting some effective mechanism to ensure that they get MSP for their produce but it was not much discussed," the JD(U) said in a statement.

Close

It welcomes the Budget and expresses its satisfaction over the government's initiatives on "economic and social fronts", the regional party added.

related news

The party said the changes announced in tax slabs will benefit large numbers of tax payers, and the decision to raise insurance cover for bank depositors from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs is another welcome move.

"This will make people's deposits in banks safer and will maintain credibility of the banks," it said, adding that the proposal of a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture will help farmers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.