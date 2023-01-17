 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WEF to launch first thematic centre on healthcare in Telangana

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organization, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences, the Forum announced here during its Annual Meeting 2023.

The World Economic Forum will launch its first thematic centre on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana in collaboration with the state government.

"India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR (Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution) Telangana with the support of the Forum's global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector," WEF President Borge Brende said.

The collaboration agreement was signed by WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens and Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana.

"I am delighted that the WEF has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today.

"I strongly believe the centre is a testament to the strong life sciences prowess of Telangana and is yet another step by the government to elevate the life sciences ecosystem in Telangana and globally," Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said.