WEF recognised need to count women participation in local bodies in its gender gap report: Smriti Irani

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The World Economic Forum has recognised the need to enumerate women’s participation in local government bodies in its gender gap report, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked India at 135 out of 146 countries in its Global Gender Gap (GGG) Index for 2022. India’s rank has been low in the index for the past several years. The government has time and again rejected the index, saying that the index does not give a complete picture as it does not include women elected to local bodies.

Irani, who travelled to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, said it has recognised the need to enumerate women’s participation in local government bodies in its Gender Gap Report.

”At @MinistryWCD, we are happy to share that #WEF @Davos has recognised the need to enumerate women’s participation in local govt. bodies in the Gender Gap Report. This is a big victory for 1.4 million grassroots women locally elected at panchayat level in India. #IndiaAtDavos2023,” she tweeted.