WEF Davos 2023: Samosas, kachoris and biryanis add flavour to Indian pavilions

Davos 2023: Special chefs have been arranged for the platters being served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India. (Representational Image)

The five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) started on January 16 in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. Leaders from across the globe will be addressing the looming economic crisis, and energy and food crises, while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient world at the WEF meet.

Dotting the street of the main Promenade street of Europe's highest habitat, several Indian pavilions readied themselves with a wide range of foods and drinks for the 2023 World Economic Forum meet at Davos.

Indians and foreigners were seen treating themselves to pizza and fondue alongside samosas, kachoris, tikkas, and biryanis, while also savouring special Indian tea and coffee, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, special chefs have been arranged for the Indian platters that are being served at Davos 2023, with most of the food ingredients being directly sourced from the country.

Nearly 100 business leaders, along with four union ministers, three chief ministers, and some state ministers and political leaders are set to gather in Davos for the five-day summit being held at over 1,500 metres above sea level, the highest town on the Alps. Overall, as many as 10,000 visitors are estimated to have thronged the small town.

