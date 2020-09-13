Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Shah complained of breathing issues and was subsequently taken to AIIMS on the night of September 12.



Two weeks after his discharge, Home Minister #AmitShah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining breathing issues on Saturday, multiple sources told IANS pic.twitter.com/9u9DHQaiFQ

— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 12, 2020

"Shah complained of difficulty in breathing, IANS quoted sources as saying.

Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on August 2 and was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram. He had tested negative for COVID-19 on August 14. However, he was again hospitalised on August 17 after complaining of fatigue and body aches.

The union minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, said the hospital in a press release on August 18.