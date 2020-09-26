Weekend lockdown begins in Jodhpur amid spike in COVID-19 cases

A weekend lockdown began in Jodhpur on Saturday to check the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a sudden spike in fresh infections and deaths.

Police and civic officials took out marches in parts of the desert city to sensitise people about the prevailing situation and request them to stay indoors.

District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh said, ”We have taken this decision (to impose lockdown) considering the spurt in infections in the city. We expect people to adhere to it. If they do not understand the seriousness of the situation now, it will be too late.”

The city has reported close to 1,200 cases in the past two days, leading to a huge pressure on its healthcare infrastructure.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

More than 150 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city this month.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The lockdown will remain in force till Monday early morning.

Essential services are exempt from the restrictions.

Students appearing in various examinations will also be allowed to move.

This is the second weekend lockdown to be imposed in the city after the first one in early August.

The district magistrate said the administration has been constantly working to enhance the capacity of hospitals to cater to the rising number of COVID-19 patients.