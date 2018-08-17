Week-long mourning in Madhya Pradesh following Vajpayee death

The Madhya Pradesh government declared today a week-long state mourning as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died in New Delhi.

All the MP government departments will remain closed tomorrow, a government order said.

Throughout the week-long mourning period, the national flag will fly at half mast across Madhya Pradesh, the home state of Vajpayee, and there will be no official entertainment programmes, it said.

Vajpayee (93) died at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.