you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Week-long mourning in Madhya Pradesh following Vajpayee death

All the MP government departments will remain closed tomorrow, a government order said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh government declared today a week-long state mourning as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died in New Delhi.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

Throughout the week-long mourning period, the national flag will fly at half mast across Madhya Pradesh, the home state of Vajpayee, and there will be no official entertainment programmes, it said.

Vajpayee (93) died at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:06 am

tags #India #Madhaya Pradesh #Politics

