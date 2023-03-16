Weather Update: Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra receive rain

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Thursday reported light showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The rains could exacerbate crop losses in the state.

The rains come after the city earlier this week recorded the season's highest temperature 39.4 degrees Celsius so far, and at a time when the state has been witnessing a spike in influenza cases and viral infections.

"Most of central Maharashtra reported thunder and rain. Raigad also reported light rain," the IMD said.

Farmers are already reeling under losses after the heavy showers last week destroyed standing crops.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the city could see a cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers in the evening or night. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News