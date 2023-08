Aug 02, 2023 / 07:59 am

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai city and suburban areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated pockets on Wednesday and August 3 after days of subdued showers.

The weather bureau has forecast the intensity of monsoon spells to recede after August 3.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri, Mumbai's neighboring districts, which will remain in place until Thursday.