    Aug 01, 2023 / 10:10 am

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD forecasts light to moderate rains today

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan reported from 8 am of 30 July to 31 July was 2.75 mm in Mumbai city, 12.43 mm in Eastern suburbs while 10.42 mm in Western suburbs. The water stock also in the city as of 6 am yesterday stood at 75.54 percent.

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: After experiencing heavy rains last week, Mumbai rains has taken a back seat with light to moderate rains since the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts till August 1. However, IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week.

      Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates
    • August 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      Monsoon affects tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala-McLeodganj NH damaged

      As a result of heavy rains this year, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly affected. There are several places along the National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj that are severely damaged.

      In Dharamshala alone, rains hav-e caused a loss of over Rs 6 crore, which may rise further since many departments have yet to report.

      According to Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala, monsoon season lasts around 90 days. Currently, we are in the middle of this season. It's raining a lot this year compared to previous years because the monsoon started at the right time. It is causing trouble because the unplanned construction is blocking the water flow at several places."

      In just thirty days of the monsoon season, Prem Sagar reported several places along Dharamshala-Mcleodganj highway were damaged.

    • August 01, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Godavari river flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam, warning issued

      Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district issued an alert after the Godavari river water level crossed the danger mark on Saturday as a result of heavy rains across Telangana.

      The water level in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam stands at 56 feet, according to officials.

      Despite a 60-foot increase in water level, district officials said they are ready to overcome any situation.

    • August 01, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Thane residents to face water cuts once every 14 days

      Residents of Thane and suburbs will have to face water cuts, once every 14 days, till the end of monsoon season following technical issues at the water supply source, officials informed Sunday.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai local train, traffic updates:

      As of right now, there is no update on Mumbai's local train or any complaints about traffic in the city. Due to rain yesterday, there were also no BEST bus diversions reported. Due to demolition work being undertaken by Municipal Corporation at Carter Road Bandra, the Police had closed the road for traffic. “Bus Route No. 56,51,220 will go straight to Mohammad Rafi via SV Road. Time from 23.30, " BEST said.

      As for IMD forecasts for West India, the weather department predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Konkan and Goa regions and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next four days, with the possibility of very heavy rain on August 3.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      Mumbai witnesses pleasant weather as rain subsides.

    • August 01, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Thane corporation has announced water cuts in the city starting August 1 till the end of monsoon due to technical issues at its pumping station.

    • August 01, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      The city has been distributed in 14 zones that will face 12 hour water cut once every 14 days.

    • August 01, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

      Thane residents to face water cuts once every 14 days

      Residents of Thane and suburbs will have to face water cuts, once every 14 days, till the end of monsoon season following technical issues at the water supply source, officials informed August 1.

    • August 01, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of weather updates. Stay tuned for the latest developments!

