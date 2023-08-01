Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD forecasts light to moderate rains today

August 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

As a result of heavy rains this year, the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly affected. There are several places along the National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj that are severely damaged.

In Dharamshala alone, rains hav-e caused a loss of over Rs 6 crore, which may rise further since many departments have yet to report.

According to Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala, monsoon season lasts around 90 days. Currently, we are in the middle of this season. It's raining a lot this year compared to previous years because the monsoon started at the right time. It is causing trouble because the unplanned construction is blocking the water flow at several places."

In just thirty days of the monsoon season, Prem Sagar reported several places along Dharamshala-Mcleodganj highway were damaged.