Wear masks and vaccinate everyone to make country COVID free: AIIMS HOD of Medicine

AIIMS Head of Department (Medicine) Dr Navneet Wig said that the aim of the country is to become COVID free which can be achieved by wearing masks and giving vaccination to everyone. He also warned people not to lower their guards.

“Our aim is to make this country COVID-free. We'll be able to do it by wearing masks and giving vaccines to everybody,” Wig told ANI. “Vaccine research has to continue so we can come up with better and smarter solutions. People cannot lower their guards,” he added.

Wig also lauded the milestone that the country achieved by administering the highest daily vaccination. Over one core COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in one day for the first time on August 27.

“It's an important feat and I think more vaccinations will be done in coming times. The country needs to be vaccinated. Until and unless everybody is vaccinated, we can't make the country COVID-free,” Wig told ANI.

Not only did India achieve a landmark of the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day but also achieved its highest ever weekly vaccination figure of nearly 4.5 crore doses from August 21 to 27.

Prior to this, India has administered maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses in the third week of June at 4.12 crore doses. In August, more than 3.5 crore doses have been administered every week.

That apart, August has been India’s biggest vaccination month vis-à-vis the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered with over 15 crore doses given so far-- higher than 13.45 crore doses administered in July and 11.97 crore doses in June.