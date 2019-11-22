We will take less time to improve air quality: Prakash Javadekar

Responding to a discussion on "air pollution and climate change", he said a mass movement is required for the purpose. "It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time," he said, referring to air quality in Delhi.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 02:30 pm