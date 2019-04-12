We will improve on our tally in first phase of polls: BJP

The BJP asserted Friday that the first phase of general election on Thursday has enthused the party as it will improve on its current tally by winning a big chunk of seats from eastern and north-east states. Its media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said the party will not only retain its winning seats but also emerge victorious in other constituencies.

He also cited claims of opposition leaders, including BSP supremo Mayawati, about malfunctioning of electronic voting machines, to say that it underscored their frustration following the BJP's strong show in the first phase.

Elections were held on Thursday in 91 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP had won 32 of them in the 2014 polls.

Baluni said the BJP will win seats in Odisha, West Bengal and north-east region to improve its current tally.

He said the party's estimate was based on feedback from its workers and leaders across the country.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has worked well while alliances of opposition parties, including the grand alliance of the SP and BSP, have "failed" as they were unable to transfer their votes to each other, he said.