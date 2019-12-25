We will fight China's power of the gun with the power of truth: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on December 25 vowed to continue his fight against the communist regime in China which, according to him, thrived on the "power of the gun" against which Tibetan Buddhists were up in arms with "the power of truth".

The Dalai Lama made the statement at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya near here, the place where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago.

He arrived at Bodh Gaya on Tuesday night on his annual fortnight-long visit of the pilgrim town during which he offers discourses besides organizing the Kala Chakra initiation ceremony.