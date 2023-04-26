 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

'We want to save Indians stranded in Sudan': EAM Jaishankar tells Indian community in Panama

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

Jaishankar arrived in Panama on Monday from Guyana. He called on President Nito Cortizo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

'We want to save Indians stranded in Sudan': EAM Jaishankar tells Indian community in Panama

India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate and safely bring back its stranded citizens from strife-torn Sudan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Indian community in Panama.

Jaishankar arrived in Panama on Monday from Guyana. He called on President Nito Cortizo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

He met the Indian community here on Tuesday and also visited a Hindu temple in Panama.

"Began the morning in Panama City by seeking divine blessings at the Hindu temple and meeting an enthusiastic Indian community. Immensely delighted to see their love and devotion for the nation," he tweeted.