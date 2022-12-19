 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

We want to build more bridges with India, says French envoy Lenain

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

France, he said, was blessed to have a largest network of Alliance Francaise in India - numbering 16, while its global presence accounted for 800 Alliance Francaises.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain (Image: aninews,in)

France is keen on strengthening ties with India and wants to build more bridges between the two countries, its Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said in Chennai on Monday.

France, he said, was blessed to have a largest network of Alliance Francaise in India - numbering 16, while its global presence accounted for 800 Alliance Francaises.

"No country in the world has so many centres as India has, given the size of the country and appetite for French language - it is very significant," Lenain said while inaugurating the new building of the Alliance Française here. This would make French language and culture accessible to greater numbers, he added.

Lauding the Alliance Française in Chennai for playing a crucial role in imparting the language, the Ambassador said the teachers should train themselves to impart lessons online as well in order to reach a wider group.

"The Alliance Française of Madras will be celebrating its 70th year next year while the Alliance Française, an international organisation, will be celebrating its 140th year. If you look at the specifications and design of this building it is remarkable... we want to build more bridges between France and India," he said.

Globally, the number of French speakers roughly accounted to 320 million, and the number of those learning the language in India is increasing by the day, he said.