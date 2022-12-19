We want to build more bridges with India, says French envoy Lenain

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain (Image: aninews,in)

France is keen on strengthening ties with India and wants to build more bridges between the two countries, its Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said in Chennai on Monday.

France, he said, was blessed to have a largest network of Alliance Francaise in India - numbering 16, while its global presence accounted for 800 Alliance Francaises.

"No country in the world has so many centres as India has, given the size of the country and appetite for French language - it is very significant," Lenain said while inaugurating the new building of the Alliance Française here. This would make French language and culture accessible to greater numbers, he added.

Lauding the Alliance Française in Chennai for playing a crucial role in imparting the language, the Ambassador said the teachers should train themselves to impart lessons online as well in order to reach a wider group.

"The Alliance Française of Madras will be celebrating its 70th year next year while the Alliance Française, an international organisation, will be celebrating its 140th year. If you look at the specifications and design of this building it is remarkable... we want to build more bridges between France and India," he said.

Globally, the number of French speakers roughly accounted to 320 million, and the number of those learning the language in India is increasing by the day, he said.

The Ambassador conferred the French honour of Chevalier de lOrdre des Arts et des Lettres on Pravin Kannanur, president of Alliance Française of Madras, in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of the arts, theatre, and cultural cooperation in France and India.

Alliance Française of Madras, started in 1953, enjoys an excellent reputation in Chennai for its French courses and vibrant cultural programmes. On an average, over 2,600 students enroll each year at the Alliance.

The new building keeps pace with the growing interest in learning French, and reflects the dynamism of the Indo-French cultural collaboration.

Earlier, the Ambassador was welcomed by the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot-Barré, and accompanied by Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Action, and Bertrand de la Forest-Divonne, representative of the Regional Economic Service in Bengaluru.

Director of the Alliance Française of Madras Patricia Thery-Hart also spoke. The Alliance Francaise is a non-profit organisation to promote French language and culture.