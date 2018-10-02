We should go back to age-old education system: VP Venkaiah Naidu

The country should rediscover the ancient Indian model of education, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the "World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy" at the MIT World Peace University here.

"I think the country should go back to the age-old education system and preserve the culture and heritage, and that is the need of the hour.

"We have had enough copying of the western model...there is nothing wrong in taking any model, but at the same time, we should never leave our ground as the Indian age-old education system is time-tested," Naidu said.

A union of science and spirituality was needed, he added.

Saying the present lifestyle was all about "instant" everything, he said, "We must go back to the old values...we must perform yoga."

Some people needlessly try to create a controversy by claiming that yoga is against their religion, Naidu said.

Yoga had nothing to do with religion, he said, adding that those who thought "Surya Namaskar" (the sun-salutation exercise) was against their religion could perform "Chandra Namaskar" instead if they wished.

Denouncing dynasty politics, the vice president said he only favoured passing on of values.

The MIT Group of Institutes, founded by Vishwanath Karad, had played a "pivotal" role in the private education sector of Maharashtra, Naidu said, adding that he was pleased to know that Karad's legacy was now safe in the hands of his son.

"I am personally against dynasty....I am in favour of a dynasty where a father is passing on his ideas and his service to his children and that is the real dynasty," Naidu said.

"I am only against politics and dynasty going together because in a democracy, dynasty is nasty and tasty to some people," the vice president said.