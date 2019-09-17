We need to talk about our bodies: 22-year-old Naga girl chosen by Gates Foundation to become 'family planning leader'

Sekulu Nyekha, a 22-year-old girl from Nagaland, is among the youngest to be selected by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to be the ‘new generation of family planning leaders’.

One of the youngest to be selected, Nyekha has the loudest voice. “It is time the government takes note: we have no sex education is school, we are never told anything about our body, about sexual health or even about puberty or menstrual hygiene. This needs to change. We need to talk about our bodies,” The Indian Express quoted Nyekha as saying.

‘120 Under 40: The New Generation of Family Planning Leaders’ is an initiative by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to raise awareness about family planning and reproductive health around the world. As a part of the initiative, Nyekha will join 40 people from across the world to undertake projects that spread awareness about sexual health among young people.

Nyekha told the newspaper that she will focus on sexual health problems of people with disability, an issue that she was drawn to a couple of years back when she was interning with Bengaluru-based Hidden Pockets Collective, an organization that helps women find safe spaces to discuss sexual health concerns.

When studying in Kohima, the fact that sex was (and still is) considered a taboo subject, affected Nyekha greatly. She told the newspaper, “One of my closest friends in school had to undergo an abortion. She did not have the courage to tell me about it until after it was done. Later she told me that it was the most humiliating experience of her life because of the way the nurses treated her at the clinic.”

She said incidents like these back home in Nagaland – a state with a majority of Christian population – made her think. “Abstinence from sex before marriage is considered virtuous, yet HIV rate prevalent in Nagaland is the third highest in the country. The problem is that there is a complete lack of awareness,” Nyekha added.

This is precisely what she wants to focus on – spreading awareness. And she started working towards that during her internship, when she mapped health clinics in different parts of India. She even attended the International Conference of Family Planning held in Kigali, Rwanda in 2018 as a plenary speaker.

Apart from her, there are two more Indians in the group – Suchi Bansal from the University of Chicago, and Rajesh Kumar Rai, a senior research scientist with the West Bengal health and family welfare department.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health has given $1,000 to all the 40 winners.

“I will use this to work full time in creating a storytelling platform for people with disabilities. We barely have any stories about them, and the ones we have are filtered. In my project, they — not others — will talk about their realities and hopes in relation to sexual reproductive health,” Nyekha told the publication.



Happy to know that Sekulu Nyekha from #Nagaland along with 2 other Indians are among the 40 winners for ‘120 Under 40: The New Generation of Family Planning Leaders’; initiative by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation @gatesfoundation. Congratulations & best wishes for her project pic.twitter.com/BqTlSvlAe8

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 16, 2019

