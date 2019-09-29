App
India
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

We need to make more efforts to protect women's rights: Sonia Gandhi's message to people

Gandhi said in the coming nine days, nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped and this worship of power is also related to the important place of women in society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 29 said that in the present circumstances, people need to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women. She made the appeal in her message to greet and wish people on the occasion of 'Shardiya Navratras' and 'Durga Puja'.

Gandhi said in the coming nine days, nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped and this worship of power is also related to the important place of women in society.

In the present circumstances, "we need to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women", she was quoted as saying by a statement from the Congress.

Gandhi said nine forms of the Goddess symbolise courage, valour, prosperity, opulence, strength, intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and positive powers.

"Hope that worshippers by fasting and worshipping strengthen their will and defeat negative forces," she said.

On 'Navadurga Parva', she wished that there should be communication of brotherhood, love, peace and power throughout the country, the statement said.

First Published on Sep 29, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India

